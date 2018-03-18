31-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on Moanalua Freeway

Early Saturday morning, a 31-year old motorcyclist died in a crash on the Moanalua Freeway.

At around 1:45 a.m. Honolulu Police say the 31-year-old male was driving westbound at a high speed when he lost control at a bend in the road, then traveled onto the shoulder.

The man collided with a guardrail east of the Red Hill off ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD says that speed and alcohol were factors.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.This was the 15th traffic fatality this year.

Honolulu Police are still investigating.

