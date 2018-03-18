Fire displaces Maui family, causes $460,000 in damage

A fire caused $460,000 in damage to a Maui home Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire burned the second story of a home in the Kahana Ridge subdivision.

The homeowners weren't home at the time. When firefighters go to the scene, they reported smoke coming out of vents on the roof, and flames from a second story window.

Most of the damage was contained to the second floor, but the first floor did sustain smoke and water damage.

Upon investigation, fire investigators said the blaze appeared accidental. It ignited in the ceiling, in the area where heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment are located.

"The fire's cause is classified as undetermined at this time, but it is probably accidental in nature and related to the equipment within the second floor ceiling," fire officials said.

No injures were reported. The displaced family is being assisted by other family members. The Red Cross also responded.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.