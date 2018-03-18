In a fiery flowy gown of lava, could this photo show Madam Pele?

The popular 'lava hose' at Kilauea's Kamokuna ocean entry is no longer spewing molten rock into the ocean, according to geologists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The popular 'lava hose' at Kilauea's Kamokuna ocean entry is no longer spewing molten rock into the ocean, according to geologists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Pele turns off popular Kamokuna 'lava hose' once again

Pele turns off popular Kamokuna 'lava hose' once again

Madam Pele put on a stunning show at the Kamokuna ocean entry this past weekend.

Madam Pele put on a stunning show at the Kamokuna ocean entry this past weekend.

The lava-fall can be seen to the right of the photo. (Image: USGS)

The lava-fall can be seen to the right of the photo. (Image: USGS)

A visitor from Alaska captured a chicken-skin sighting on camera while visiting Hawaii Island last week.

Whether it's pure imagination, or firm belief, the photo appears to have captured the vague outline of a woman in the glow of lava.

Some may say it's Madam Pele, the Hawaiian fire goddess.

Andrew Cyr was taking a self-guided walking tour near the lava flow on March 8th when he took the photo. It was around 7:30 p.m., and the lava was glowing bright through the darkness of the night.

When he took the photo, nothing immediately stood out to him.

It wasn't until Cyr shared the photo with family and friends who live on Oahu that someone pointed out Madam Pele in a flowing fiery gown of lava.

It was Cyr's first time to Hawaii Island.

Do you see her? Let us know on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.