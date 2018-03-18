In a fiery flowy gown of lava, could this photo show Madam Pele? - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

In a fiery flowy gown of lava, could this photo show Madam Pele?

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
(Image: Andrew Cyr) (Image: Andrew Cyr)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A visitor from Alaska captured a chicken-skin sighting on camera while visiting Hawaii Island last week.

Whether it's pure imagination, or firm belief, the photo appears to have captured the vague outline of a woman in the glow of lava.

Some may say it's Madam Pele, the Hawaiian fire goddess.

Andrew Cyr was taking a self-guided walking tour near the lava flow on March 8th when he took the photo. It was around 7:30 p.m., and the lava was glowing bright through the darkness of the night.

When he took the photo, nothing immediately stood out to him.

It wasn't until Cyr shared the photo with family and friends who live on Oahu that someone pointed out Madam Pele in a flowing fiery gown of lava.

It was Cyr's first time to Hawaii Island. 

