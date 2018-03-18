Crews respond to sewage spill near Kapaia Bridge on Kauai

Kauai County officials are advising drivers in the Kapaia area to proceed with caution after a sewage spill was reported Saturday afternoon.

Officials say no lanes of Kuhio Highway are closed, but county crews are responding to the spill and working behind the guardrail near the Kapaia Bridge.

The spill was reported around 4:15 p.m. when a manhole cover overflowed.

DOT crews were informed and crews dispatched to the area. It's unclear what caused the spill.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.