Forecast: A slight increase in showers and trades for Sunday

Light to moderate trade winds will be blowing across the state for Sunday, while a cloud band will bring a few more showers, mainly for windward areas, starting with Kauai and moving down the chain to the Big Island by afternoon. A front will increase overall cloud cover as it stalls west of Kauai by midweek.

Surf is on the way down for north and west shores, but some head-high sets are still possible for north shores. Surf will remain below advisory levels for the next several days. There are no marine warnings in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.