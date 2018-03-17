America Red Cross Hawaii honors volunteers for their work in the community

Hawaii's Local heroes were honored today by the American Red Cross with a breakfast and ceremony in Waikiki.

The Red Cross Heroes breakfast, held at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, recognized the undying dedication of 11 individuals for their service to the community.

Hawaii News Now met the honorees in the days leading up to the event. Read their stories here: 2018 Red Cross Heroes

Recognition was earned by those who have given back in the time of need to others with courage, kindness and unselfish character.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, city leaders and Gov. David Ige were in attendance.

"The work you do keeps people in Hawaii safe," Gov. Ige said. "We are so lucky to have you as our real life super heroes. Mahalo, thank you so much for what you do everyday."

The even was also emceed by Hawaii News Now's Billy V.

