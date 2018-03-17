Maui man dead in crash on Hana Highway

Maui police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Hana Highway Friday night.

On Friday at 8:50 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Hana Highway hit a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the west-bound lane.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as 48-year-old Myves Manu Gould of Haiku, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD says Gould was wearing dark clothing in a rural area of the roadway that didn't have lighting at the time of the incident.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was a 35-year-old man from Washington state. He and his three passengers were all wearing seat belts and sustained no injuries in the accident.

This is Maui's second traffic fatality this year, and the 15th for the state.

"We just weren't expecting this," said Gould's daughter Kamele Latu. "My dad is just the most outgoing person, everybody knows him, everybody loves him."

Maui police are still determining if speed, drugs or alcohol was involved.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.