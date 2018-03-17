Honolulu police investigate robbery, kidnapping in Waikiki

Honoulu police are investigating an incident involving robbery and a temporary kidnapping in Waikiki Friday.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 3:34 p.m. an adult male in the Waikiki area was robbed, assaulted and transported to a different location by unknown suspects.

A witness found the victim with injuries near the location where the suspects dropped him off.

The witness then called police and first responders. The 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

HPD is still investigating and no arrests have been made.

This story may be updated.

