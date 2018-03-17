Forecast: Relief from humidity on the way

Trade winds are slowly making their way across the island chain from the east, and conditions should be a bit more comfortable by tonight as humidity levels decrease. Lots of sunshine is expected today, but a cloud band is expected to move over the state Sunday, bringing a few more showers.

For mariners and beachgoers, there are no marine warnings posted, and there's a small northwest swell bringing some head-high to overhead sets for north shores, with a reinforcing swell peaking Sunday night.

- Ben Gutierrez

