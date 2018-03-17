HPD gives all clear in suspicious package incident, roads reopen - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HPD gives all clear in suspicious package incident, roads reopened

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Honolulu Police Department has given the all-clear concerning a situation with a suspicious package at the Waikiki substation Saturday.

Kalakaua Avenue has been reopened to all nearby pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

