Late-game heroics seal 7-6 win for Rainbow Warriors over Illinois State

The Rainbow Warrior baseball team was able to pull off the victory late against Illinois State thanks to a walk-off double by redshirt freshman Alex Baeza for the 7-6 win Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Baeza faced a two-out, bases-loaded situation with a two-run deficit to the visiting Redbirds (8-7). The South Jordan, Utah first baseman squared the second pitch he saw from Trevor Cross, slicing a curving double deep into left center field, driving Troy Kakugawa, Kekai Rios and Chayce Ka'aua across the plate.
Dominic DeMiero pitched seven innings for the Warriors, allowing four runs on six hits to go along with six strikeouts. Jeremy Yelland earned the win on the night in relief for DeMiero after 1.2 inning-outing that saw him strikeout two batters while conceding two runs on two hits.
Hawaii (10-6) is now 2-0 against Illinois State this series. The ‘Bows will return to action Saturday against Illinois State for 16 innings of baseball. Saturday's doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium is slated for a 1:05 p.m. start.
