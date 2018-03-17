21-year-old man dies in motorcycle accident in Kaneohe

On Friday night, a 21-year old motorcyclist died in a collision on the H-3 freeway.

At 11:45 p.m. Honolulu Police say the 21-year-old male was driving at a high speed when he lost control and drifted onto the shoulder area of the road.

The man collided with a guardrail just past the Likelike off ramp in Kaneohe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD says that speed has been determined as a factor in the accident, but it is unknown whether alcohol was involved.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.This was the 14th traffic fatality this year.

Honolulu Police are still investigating the accident.

This story will be updated.

