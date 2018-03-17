Kamehameha seniors win 5 of 6 trophies at 98th annual song contest

It was a near-sweep for the Kamehameha senior class of 2018 at Friday's annual song contest.

The seniors of the red lei won the hearts of the judges with their melodious and dynamic voices, taking home five of the six trophies in the mass chorale competition.

Held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, the senior men and women walked away with top honors in their respective categories. In addition, they clinched the trophy for best use of Hawaiian language, the 'Olelo Makuahine award.

The biggest win came at the very end of the night when Hope Po'o Kula Debbie Lindsey presented to the class the Charles E. King cup — the most coveted of the six awards.

With their rendition of He Mele Lahui Hawai'i, it was a sweet farewell victory for the seniors in their final song contest.

"It feels incredible. I’m so proud of my class. Everything we've been through the last four years, I'm just totally proud of them," Senior Men's Director Kona Abergas said.

When asked what gave them the winning edge, Abergas said, "Unity."

"I feel like they were together. They trusted each other, they trusted me as a leader and (the other leaders,) and that's what I think pushed us through," he added.

Junior men's leader Josiah Hernadez brought pride to the class of 2019 when he won the Louise Aoe McGregor Award for outstanding song leadership.

This story will be updated.

