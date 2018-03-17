Young whale found entangled in waters near Lanai's north shore

Some mobile users may need to click here for a full slideshow. Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

An adult humpback whale is free after swimming in Maui waters entangled in rope.

Whale saved from entanglement after 285 feet of rope removed from mouth

An entangled whale saved off Maui says thanks — in spectacular fashion

A juvenile whale was found entangled in nets near Lanai's north shore on Thursday.

The young whale was spotted dragging several buoys and lines in the water.

According to the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 13 whales have been entangled by nets this year alone.

The whale found entangled Thursday was tracked by experts who say that it was extremely emaciated and covered in sea lice. It was also being trailed by a pair of tiger sharks.

They say it likely won't survive.

Researchers encourage anyone who has seen an entangled whale to call the NOAA hotline at 888-256-9840.

