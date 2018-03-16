Lawmaker to state: Release full HI-EMA recordings of false missi - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Lawmaker to state: Release full HI-EMA recordings of false missile test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A state lawmaker is calling on the governor to release all the recordings related to January's missile alert mistake.

In a statement Friday, state Rep. Gene Ward accused the administration of "stalling and stonewalling" after releasing less than 10 seconds of the test message heard by the so-called button pusher who set off the false alarm.

The state redacted the rest, claiming it was a security threat.

Ward called that "an insult to the intelligence of the people of Hawaii."

The East Oahu representative has been challenging the administration to be more transparent and even stormed out of a hearing when he wasn't allowed to continue questioning emergency leaders.

