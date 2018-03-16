Suspected bank robber who fled from halfway house arrested

Police arrested a suspected bank robber Friday in the parking lot of Zippy's on Nimitz Boulevard.

Ava Anderson, 26, was indicted by a grand jury last week for the Feb. 26 robbery of the Bank of Hawaii on King Street.

But on Wednesday, just hours after she arrived at a Honolulu halfway house, she allegedly cut her ankle monitor and fled.

She was arrested about 4:30 p.m., Police said that she was in a car and officers had to break the window to take her into custody.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.