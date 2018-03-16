Popular Lanikai Pillbox hiking trail to be closed for repairs

A two-month project to rehabilitate the Lanikai pillboxes will begin March 28, barring access to hikers for at least 60 days.

The project on the popular destination, formerly known as the Kaiwa Ridge hiking trail, in Kailua will consist of concrete repairs as well as the removal and replacement of rusted steel roof supports.

The historical World War II-era structures along the hike have been deteriorating for some time now and the state has had plans to fix them since 2016.

New steel roof supports will be installed, and sealant applied to the pillbox structures to prevent weathering.

The repairs will cost $248,228 according to the department of Land and Natural Resources. That's a little over the state's projection of $200,000 two years ago.

Back in 2016, the state said the trail wouldn't be shutting down during construction, but in the interest of public safety, hikers will not be allowed to walk the trail until repairs are completed.

