Kauai firefighters douse vehicle, carport blaze

Hanapepe firefighters responded to a vehicle fire near a residential unit in Kalaheo on Thursday.

At 12:15 p.m. Kauai firefighters went to Numila Camp where they found a Nissan Pathfinder SUV completely engulfed in flames.

Part of the carport, which was detached from the main residence, was also on fire.

KFD used one tank of water and cleared the scene by 1:20 p.m. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the vehicle and carport.

The SUV was deemed a total loss, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This story may be updated.

