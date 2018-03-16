Kauai police arrest man and woman on drug charges

Kauai police arrested Kapa Moke, 32, and Erica Duarte-Perreira, 27, after finding illegal drugs in their possession.

On Feb. 28, KPD used a search warrant to inspect Moke's home and found 53 grams of crystal meth, 6 grams of processed marijuana, and two marijuana plants.

Kauai police also found 0.2 grams of meth and some meth residue in cars belonging to Moke and Duarte-Perreira. Another 1.7 grams of marijuana were found in Moke's boat on Nawiliwili Harbor.

Duarte-Perreira was arrested for promoting a dangerous drug in the first and third degree and promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree. She was later released from police custody, pending an investigation.

Moke was arrested for promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree and third degree, and promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree. He was also charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth – a federal charge.

After his arrest, Moke was released pending investigation on the state charges. He has since been released from federal custody.

KPD obtained the search warrants for Moke and Duarte-Perreira's after an investigation that spanned several months.

