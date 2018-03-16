HPD officer arrested for alleged assault of pregnant girlfriend

A Honolulu police officer has had his police powers removed one day after being arrested for allegedly headbutting his pregnant girlfriend.

25-year-old Norbert Jay Escalante was taken into custody after the woman was examined by an emergency room technician at a Honolulu-area hospital and contacted police.

The 25-year old victim was treated for concussion-like symptoms, sources say.

She told officers that Escalante assaulted her while she and her 3-year old child were inside a Kalihi home.

Escalante has not been charged.

He was released on bail Thursday night.

He is currently assigned to the Central Receiving Desk.

