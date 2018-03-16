Wear your green! Here's how Oahu is celebrating St. Patrick's Day

By Samantha Brooks

HNN Spring Intern

St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday and Honolulu is preparing for a party.

Celebrations will kick off with the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Waikiki.

Lanes through Kalakaua Avenue will close at 11:30 a.m. and the parade is set to begin at noon.

The parade starts off in front of Fort DeRussy on Kalakaua Avenue and makes its way through Waikiki, ending at the bandstand in Kapiolani Park.

The parade will last for about 90 minutes, and feature 800 participants from community organizations to marching bands.

If a traditional St. Patrick’s Day block party is more your speed, Murphy’s Bar and Grill has you covered.

Just take a cab, or make sure you get into town before the roads close.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Nuuanu Avenue, Merchant Street and Marin Lane will be closed for block party set-up.

Nuuanu Avenue will be closed from King Street to Nimitz Highway in both directions. Merchant Street will be closed in both directions from Nuuanu Avenue to Bethel Street, while and Marin Lane will be closed from Smith Street to Nuuanu Avenue.

Murphy’s is opening their doors for lunch at 11 a.m., and donating $2 per pound of corned beef sold throughout the weekend to the Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the pub is hosting a keiki fair with face painting, crafts and more.

At 4 p.m., the real party starts. There is no admission or age requirement for the block party, but kids are not recommended due to the big crowds.

There are expected to be more than 5,000 attendees, and the event will feature live music and DJ stages.

The party doesn’t stop until 10 p.m., and roads will reopen after that.

