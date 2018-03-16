PHOTOS: 98th Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Students and staff of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus gathered at the Neal S. Blaisdell arena Friday night for the 98th annual song contest.
This year's theme of the contest is "I Ho'okahi Ka Mana'o, 100 years of Hawaiian Civic Clubs."
For weeks, students have been fine-tuning their performances for the contest.
READ MORE:
Student voices, class rivalries echo at Kamehameha leading up to annual song contest
Kamehameha Junior to lead boys for first time at song contest
The event will be broadcast live on KGMB. The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the competition to follow at 7:30 p.m. Olelo Hawaii translation is available during the broadcast, via SAP.
Some mobile users may need to click here to view the slideshow.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
PHOTOS: Check out these bizarre mailboxes on Oahu's North ShoreMore >>
PHOTOS: Check out these bizarre mailboxes on Oahu's North ShoreMore >>
PHOTOS: Keala Settle wows at OscarsMore >>
PHOTOS: Keala Settle wows at OscarsMore >>
Manaola launched their Spring Summer 2018 Resort Wear collection at international luxury retailer Sask Fifth Avenue at the International Marketplace.More >>
Manaola launched their Spring Summer 2018 Resort Wear collection at international luxury retailer Sask Fifth Avenue at the International Marketplace.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos taken at Engine 39, Ladder 16 on the Upper East Side of New York City, one of the firehouses that adopted Trucker Dukes during his time in Manhattan receiving treatment for cancer.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos taken at Engine 39, Ladder 16 on the Upper East Side of New York City, one of the firehouses that adopted Trucker Dukes during his time in Manhattan receiving treatment for cancer.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos from the Celebration of Life for Trucker Dukes, held last March.More >>
PHOTOS: Photos from the Celebration of Life for Trucker Dukes, held last March.More >>