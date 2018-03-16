PHOTOS: 98th Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Students and staff of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus gathered at the Neal S. Blaisdell arena Friday night for the 98th annual song contest.

This year's theme of the contest is "I Ho'okahi Ka Mana'o, 100 years of Hawaiian Civic Clubs."

For weeks, students have been fine-tuning their performances for the contest.

The event will be broadcast live on KGMB. The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the competition to follow at 7:30 p.m. Olelo Hawaii translation is available during the broadcast, via SAP.

