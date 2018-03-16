Ocean View man charged with firearms offenses

By Samantha Brooks

HNN Spring Intern

A Big Island man who isn't allowed to own a gun has been charged with a number of firearm offenses.

Police responded to Ocean View on Thursday about 3 p.m. to find Federico Tacderan allegedly discharging a weapon in the area.

Tacderan had previously been convicted of crimes that prohibited him from owning a gun or ammunition.

Police said they found a firearm and ammunition at his home after executing a search warrant.

Tacderan was charged with discharging a firearm in a residential area and is being held on $11,500 bail.

