Explosion rocks Kilauea lava lake — and gives visitors quite a show

There was quite a show at Kilauea on Thursday, but it didn't last for long.

Just before noon, a rockfall on the north side of the Jaggar Museum Overlook crater triggered an explosion in the lava lake, sending a dark plume of ash into the sky.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park visitors at the overlook were able to witness the event, but were never in any danger, officials said.

Web cams captured the explosion and so did 11-year-old Evan Sauve.

The visitor from Canada shot several great photos of the explosion, which were later posted on the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.