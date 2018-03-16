MVT Continues Its Season with Tony Award Winning ‘Fun Home'

Manoa Valley Theatre is proud to present the Hawaii premiere of multi-Tony Award winning musical ‘Fun Home’ from the 2015 Broadway season March 1 - 18. This musical comic drama tells the story of graphic artist Alison Bechdel. When her father dies unexpectedly, she dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Former Artistic Director Bree Kale’a Peters returns as guest director of the production. Musical director is Jenny Shiroma. Assistants to the director are Allen Cole and Aiko Chinen. Choreographer is Katherine Jones. Dramaturg is Victoria Gail-White. Set design is by DeAnne Kennedy. Lighting design is by Janine Myers. Costume design is by James Corry. Props design is by Sara Ward and Liza Sanchez. Hair and make-up design is by Lisa Ponce de Leon. Sound design is by Chad McComas and Toby Carvalho. The stage manager is Erich Steinwandt. Performing in the show are Nicole Shepard as Alison, Natalie Borsky as Medium Alison, Ember Isabelo as Small Alison, Bella Zambuto as Small Alison, LeGrand Lawrence as Bruce Bechdel, Alison Aldcroft as Helen Bechdel, Melody Grace Hamilton as Christian Bechdel, Greg Gilbertson as John Bechdel, Nicholas Amador as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy and Kela Neil as Joan.

The production will run March 1 - 18. Show times are Wed. 7:30 p.m., Thur. 7:30 p.m., Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 8 p.m., and Sun. 4 p.m. Tickets are $40. Seniors and military are admitted for $35, youth 25 years old and younger are $22. Minimum age is 13. Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. Tickets are also available at all military ticket outlets. The play is performed in one act with no intermission. There will be dinner and drinks available at the theatre one hour prior to the show.

