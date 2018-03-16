It's been 75 years since formation of 442nd Regimental Combat Team

Friday, March 16 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:28:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves goodbye after speaking aat the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson and said he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to repla...
Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he'll be praying for America after being fired by President Donald Trump this week.
(AP Photo/ Hau Dinh). Young dancers participate in a performance during a ceremony to remember victims of My Lai massacre in My Lai, Vietnam Friday, March 16, 2018. More than a thousand people attend the commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of th...
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.
(AP Photo/ Hau Dinh). In this Mar. 15, 2018, photo, My Lai massacre survivor Tran Van Duc points at a photo taken by U.S. army photographer Ron Haeberle of his mother Nguyen Thi Tau, who was killed in the massacre in My Lai, Vietnam. More than a thousa...
Talk of peace dominated the 50th anniversary commemoration of the My Lai massacre in Vietnam, but the audience included survivors and a former U.S. Army photographer who had darker tales to share.
(Mike Jory/The Times-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this July 13, 2015 file photo, Denise Huskins, left, and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn listen as their attorneys speak at a news conference in Vallejo, Calif. The couple that police detectives wrongly ac...
A couple has reached a $2.5 million settlement with a Northern California city and its police department after investigators dismissed her bizarre kidnapping as a hoax.
