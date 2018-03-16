Federal government offers over $150B in student aid

Each year, the federal government offers over $150 billion in federal student aid to help students pay for college, yet millions who are eligible fail to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In 2013, over $2.9 billion in free federal grant money was left unclaimed, including over $11.2 million in Hawaii.

Although some college financial aid priority deadlines have passed, the federal deadline, which includes the Pell Grant, is June 30, so there is still time to apply.

