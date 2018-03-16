Sunrise Open House: Townhomes in Waikele

We start with a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking in Hookumu at Waikele. This community sits between the Waikele Country Club and Premium Outlets. According to the listing, this home offers one of the larger upstairs floor plans, 830 square feet, with a lanai, storage, washer/dryer, and window a/c. Built in 1992, it's pet-friendly and move-in ready. Monthly maintenance and association fees total $403. Hookumu 2 bedroom listed for $395,000.
Our next stop at Waikele is the Fairway Village. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking home was also built in 1992. It's a corner/end unit with a private stairwell, upgraded flooring, and window a/c. The listing says the unit is 863 square feet located near a spacious grassy area. Maintenance and association fees are $474 every month. Fairway Village 2 bedroom offered at $427,500.
Our final stop is Viewpoint at Waikele for a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking townhome. There's 763 square feet of living space. This community is a little newer, built in 1999. The listing boasts of vaulted ceilings, a pet-friendly culture, window a/c, and pride of ownership. Total monthly fees are $467. Viewpoint at Waikele 2 bedroom prices at $435,000.
For more information on these and other listings visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
