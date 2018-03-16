Red Cross Heroes: Irene Stieflow

Irene Stieflow helps manage one of the Red Cross' most valuable assets.

"I work in volunteer services and um, my main area right now is something they call volunteer intake."

Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross and Irene is many times, the first person a potential volunteer will meet.

"I assist the volunteers in finding a position within the Red Cross organization that fits their needs the best. Some people don't know exactly what they want to do, so with questioning and emails and more in-depth, and sending them information…"

With that process, Irene will find a job the volunteer will like doing, and then the Red Cross gets the benefit of that volunteer's best skills and talent.

"I moved here 2 and a half years ago from the Boston, Massachusetts area, from Rockport, and after my husband passed away I had to do something. I needed to do something with my time. Sorry, every time I talk about that I wanna cry. I'm so sorry. Anyway, I like to feel helpful. I like to be needed.

