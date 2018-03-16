Big reveal: UH med school students get glimpse of future on 'Match Day'

It was a big day for UH med school students when they found out what residency programs they were matched with (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Tears of joy and hugs all around when dozens of medical students opened envelopes revealing their fate on “Match Day,” a highly anticipated day for new doctors nationwide.

Sixty-three graduates from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine on Friday matched into residency programs in Hawaii and 12 other states on the mainland.

"It's a lot of mixed emotions," UH med school student Kelsey Ige said. "I think the anticipation is the word I would use to describe up until you can actually open the envelope, then it’s surprised slash excitement slash still disbelief at this point."

A majority of the students, 23, will be heading to California, while 20 will stay in Hawaii for their programs.

Each student will receive hands-on training in designated specialties, including internal medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics, family medicine and several others.

Jalk Ennen Joseph got matched at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he will be focusing on emergency medicine.

"I’m glad that the University of Texas at San Antonio believed in me, and it’s where I wanted to end up at, so I’m going to take this moment and this opportunity and do everything that I can to learn as a physician so I can be a confident doctor one day after emergency medicine residency," Joseph said.

In the months before Match Day, medical students typically visit residency programs around the country and apply to several, ranking his or her preferred program. The training programs in turn list the applicants they want.

The National Residency Matching Program will then use the rankings and an algorithm to determine the match.

"I was feeling anxious because you don’t really know where you’re going, but I tried to calm myself down, and the accumulation of all the work that we did from the first year until now kind of let me know that I've done everything that I can," Joseph said.

