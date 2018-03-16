Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahua - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahua

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Kahua."

The word Kahua means foundation, base, or platform, the word kahua also describes sites like playgrounds, athletic fields and courts of play as in the word "kahua paani." 

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly