New administrator appointed to lead HI-EMA following missile alert mistake

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Travis will now head HI-EMA following the resignation of former administrator Vern Miyagi (Image: State of Hawaii)

A new administrator has been appointed to lead the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency amid fallout over how the agency handled the missile alert mistake in January.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Travis will now step in as head of HI-EMA, replacing interim administrator Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr., who took over after former administrator Vern Miyagi resigned.

“I look forward to guiding the agency in building our capacity to respond to disasters and enhancing public trust,” Travis said, in a statement.

Brig. Gen. Kaoiwi will remain in his role of interim administrator while overseeing the transition phase.

Travis is a former national security analyst and contributing author and senior editor of foundational studies on Operation Iraqi Freedom and the U.S. Government response to Hurricane Katrina.

He was selected from a pool of 10 candidates to head HI-EMA.

In the wake of the false missile alert on Jan. 13, investigations blamed the so-called button pusher and a leadership failure by top agency managers at the time — Administrator Vern Miyagi and Executive Officer Toby Clairmont. Both Miyagi and Clairmont have since resigned.

On the day of his resignation, Miyagi reminded residents to "have a plan" and "be safe."

