NYC mayor pushes for tougher laws for drivers after crash involving Hawaii actress

The 4-year-old daughter of a Tony-award winning actress from Hawaii was killed Monday along with another young child when a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed into them in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

The Tony Award-winning actress from Hawaii who was struck by a driver while walking in Brooklyn is out of the intensive care unit and recovering, her family said in a statement.

Family: Hawaii actress injured in NY crash is out of ICU and healing

Ruthie Ann Miles was injured and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail was killed along with a 1-year-old when a driver lost control of her vehicle and slammed into them on a Brooklyn street. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

A man pushes a stroller past a sidewalk memorial for two children who were killed in the Park Slope neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for tougher laws for dangerous drivers in the wake of a crash that killed two children and injured a Broadway actress from Hawaii.

The New York Daily News reports that some of the penalties de Blasio is proposing are eventually suspending repeat offenders' registrations, more red-light cameras in school zones and forcing doctors to alert the DMV if drivers have health issues that could keep them from driving safely.

“Two children were killed because of reckless driving,” de Blasio said. “Of course there should be charges, that's the way I look at it.”

De Blasio is also calling for increased fines for drivers caught on camera running red lights repeatedly within a two-year period – from $50 for the first to $350, with a suspension of registration for the sixth.

The March 5 crash killed the 4-year-old daughter of Kaimuki graduate Ruthie Ann Blumenstein and the 1-year-old son of Lauren Lew, another woman with Hawaii ties. Both Blumenstein and Lew were also injured in the crash that happened in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

The driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns, was seen on surveillance video in a white Volvo stopping at the big, busy intersection, but then slowly starting to move before speeding up and striking people in the crosswalk.

According to the New York Daily News, Bruns had eight tickets from red light and speed cameras.

Authorities said she also had a medical condition that may have played a role in the crash.

