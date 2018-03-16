Forecast: Muggy and voggy, with afternoon pop-up showers

Warm, hazy and humid conditions will continue into the weekend as the low pressure that brought heavy showers to parts of the state yesterday passes to the north.

Winds will be light and variable through Saturday. Mornings will be sunny with clouds and showers developing in the afternoon mostly over interior neighborhoods.

High today in Honolulu will be a sticky 82 degrees.

Light to moderate trades should return Saturday night and push a few showers over windward and mauka locations through Monday.

An approaching cold front will turn our winds southerly and bring wet weather the middle of next week.

Surf is small all around. There's a small bump on the south side. Next large swell will come out of the northeast next week and likely trigger an advisory for north and east shores.

Waves today will be 2-4 feet north, east, and south. 1-3 feet west.

There are no marine or weather advisories posted.

- Dan Cooke

This story may be updated.

