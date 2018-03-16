BWS repairing water main break on Sheridan Street

BWS crews are making repairs to a water main break on Sheridan Street (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Board of Water Supply crews on Friday are making repairs to an 8-inch water main break on Sheridan Street.

Officials say the break happened around 1:30 a.m.

Crews shut down a makai-bound lane of Sheridan Street, between Makaloa Street and Kapiolani Boulevard, for the repair work.

A water wagon is available for three customers, including a low-rise apartment building, who lost water as a result of the break.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.