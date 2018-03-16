Rainbow Warriors cruise past Illinois State, 6-1

First start, first win for Rainbow Warrior pitcher freshman Cade Smith who pitched six strong innings en route to a 6-1 victory over Illinois State Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (9-6) got things going early with a Kekai Rios sac-fly to bring Johnny Weeks home from third in third inning, followed by a Dustin Demeter RBI-single that brought Logan Pouelsen home from second on one of the most entertaining plays of the season to go up 2-0.
On the mound, Smith lived up to the hype as it took 44 pitches for Illinois State to get on base with a hit.
Earning his first career win, Smith (1-1) pitched six innings in a three-hitter, four strikeout performance. He had zero walks.
In the seventh inning, Dylan Vchulek hit his first double of the season and scored on a Maaki Yamazaki's RBI single into center field. In the eighth, a RBI-double from Tyler Murray and an Adam Fogel's RBI-single brought the score to 6-1.
Hawaii will look to keep this momentum alive tomorrow against the Redbirds at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
