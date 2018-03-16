Mayor signs into law incentives for property owners who install fire sprinklers

Honolulu's Mayor signed into law two bills Thursday providing incentives for property owners to install fire sprinklers.

One bill, Bill 101 CD1, provides tax relief while Bill 102 CD1, FD1, reduces permitting fees.

After last July's deadly Marco Polo fire, city leaders vowed to make fire sprinklers mandatory in high-rises, but the council never reached a consensus to make it happen.

"You think about natural disasters that this island has gone through, and this (Marco Polo Fire) was a disaster of sizable proportions," Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. "I know that all of you in this room watching and reading never want to see something like this happen again."

Under the new laws, property owners are eligible for up to $2,000 in real property tax credits.

