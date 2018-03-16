Japan-based clothing company UNIQLO coming to Ala Moana

Ala Moana center is preparing to welcome a new, Japan-based retailer.

UNIQLO announced they will open a store at Ala Moana in the fall later this year.

The retailer is a clothing wear company that sells casual wear items for men, women and kids.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports UNIQLO will take up a 17,300 square-foot space in the Ewa wing of the mall.

The two-story shop will be the first location in the islands.

Items from the company will also introduce its products through a pop-up store in June.

This story will be updated.

