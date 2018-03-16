Rainbow Warriors suffer second-straight defeat in straight-set loss to No. 10 CSUN

The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team suffered their second-straight loss in a straight-set (25-18, 26-24, 25-23) defeat Big West Conference foe, No. 10 CSUN Thursday at The Matadome.

Hawaii (13-4, 1-2 BWC) saw its eight-match win streak over the Matadors come to an end and lost consecutive matches for the first time this season.

CSUN (11-7, 1-2) picked up its first-ever Big West Conference win.

Warrior outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg hit a match-high 18 kills along with CSUN's Alvis Greene, who also had 18 kills.

Austin Matautia, who had 18 aces in his last five matches, tallied one of Hawaii's four aces along with seven kills and four digs.

The teams will meet again Friday. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT).

