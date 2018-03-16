Hawaii's Shane Victorino inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame

A big honor has been bestowed onto Shane "The Flyin' Hawaiian" Victorino.

Acknowledged for his contributions to the sport of baseball, Victorino was just inducted in to the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hawaii native has the most Major League plate appearances of any player from the islands, along with two World Series rings to his name. (Both in which he hit a grand slam.)

On Thursday, he tweeted:

"Dreamed of someday being inducted into the Hall Of Fame in my home state of HAWAII Well dreams do become a reality if you ARE willing to overcome failure, work hard and stay focused on that dream!!!"

Dreamed of someday being inducted into the Hall Of Fame in my home state of HAWAII???? Well dreams do become a reality if you willing to overcome failure, work hard and stay focused on that dream!!! pic.twitter.com/X0Cx5FoYFv — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) March 15, 2018

Victorino joins other baseball greats in the hall of the fame such as Les Murakami, Wally Yonamine and Henry "Honolulu" Thomas Jr. Hughes.

Copyright 2018 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.