Accused bank robber walks away from halfway house just hours after arriving

Accused bank robber Ava Anderson, is on the run after allegedly cutting off her ankle monitor and walking away from a halfway house Wednesday, just hours after she arrived.

Anderson, 26, who also goes by the name Evie Ponder, was indicted by a grand jury last week for the February 26 robbery of the Bank of Hawaii on King Street.

Anderson was released to Mahoney Hale, while she waits for inpatient drug treatment.

Sources say, she arrived at the halfway house Wednesday morning, and was gone by the afternoon.

She is homeless.

Honolulu Police are searching for her, if you can help, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or text *CRIME.

