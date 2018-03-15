Scam alert: Legal Aid Society reports spate of spam calls using company name

The Legal Aid Society of Hawaii is warning the public about a recent spate of calls by people falsely using the Legal Aid Society name.

According to the society, the number of calls soliciting money from residents has increased this year. Callers are claiming to be from Legal Aid, the state courthouse and the Public Defender's office.

The Federal Trade Commission is asking residents who receive such calls to file a complaint on the FTC website. Seniors are especially susceptible to the scam calls.

In recent cases targeting seniors, people are told that a case involving a friend or family member is pending and that payment is required to free the person from jail. The caller usually leaves a case number and call back information and tries to collect card information over the phone.

As a reminder, the Legal Aid Society wants residents to refrain from responding to calls asking for money, social security numbers, or other sensitive information over the phone.

Residents who wish to reduce telemarketing calls can go to this website or call at 1-888-382-1222.

More information on how to deal with scammers and spam calls can be found in Hawaii's Fraud Prevention and Resource Guide.

The Legal Aid Society is a non-profit law firm that receives funds directly from the legislature and does not solicit money from the public.

