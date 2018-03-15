Study highlights by just how much demand for affordable rentals outpaces supply

For every 100 renter households in Hawaii living in poverty, there are just 35 affordable rentals.

That's the conclusion of a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Meanwhile, the study says that there are just 79 affordable units available for every 100 renter households at 80 percent of area median income.

And for those at 100 percent of area median income, there are just 88.

The figures are included in the coalition's new report, "The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes," which estimates the United States has a shortage of 7.4 million affordable rental homes for extremely low-income families.

Meanwhile, the study said that 71 percent of those families in poverty are "severely cost-burdened," or spending more than half of their income on rent and utilities.

In Hawaii, that statistic jumps to 75 percent.

The report didn't look at the number of affordable rentals available to low-income renters in Honolulu.

But it did gauge the availability of affordable rentals in other large metro areas.

Las Vegas had the lowest number, with just 12 affordable rentals for every 100 renter households.

In Los Angeles, the figure was just 16, and in Houston, it was 18.

