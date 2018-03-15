Kamehameha junior to lead boys for first time at Song Contest

On Friday night, 1,800 high school students will sing in unison for the 98th Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest at the Blaisdell Arena.

Josiah Hernandez is leading the junior boys for the first time as a song director for their mele about Queen Emma. With his passion for music and performing, Hernandez auditioned for the leadership role and got the job!

"I saw this as an opportunity to share that passion to share that with my class," he said.

While it may look easy, directing more than 200 students is no easy task especially for a first timer.

"I kind of felt like a deer in headlights like woah what's going on? It was definitely a super new experience for me. I was definitely super nervous the first time," said Hernandez.

As the weeks of rehearsals went on, directing the class became more natural. Now Hernandez shows poise under pressure and he wants the junior boys and girls to evoke a certain excitement as they sing their individual and co-ed songs.

"We've put in so much work already. I'm super proud of how far we've gotten this season and I want them to leave their hearts out," he said.

The 98th Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest is this Friday on KGMB. The broadcast pre-show starts at 6:30 and then the live broadcast is at 7:30pm. The show is also available in Olelo Hawaii. Instructions are on http://www.ksbe.edu/song contest/2018/