Vandals cause $2,000 in damage to Kauai parks

Park staff on Kauai had a few unwelcome surprises in the past week upon discovering costly damage at two beach parks.

On March 9, at 10 a.m. staff at Poipu Beach Park found that vandals had damaged a skylight of its renovated comfort station.

On Thursday morning, park employees found that several light fixtures at the Hanapepe Cliffside Park had been burned.

“It is frustrating that these types of occurrences are becoming all too frequent in our parks,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Lenny Rapozo, in a news release.

If repaired, the skylight at Poipu Beach Park would cost $1,500 to fix including parts and labor. The light fixtures at Hanapepe Park would cost $500 for parts and cleaning supplies.

Earlier in the month, vandals cut cables from Poipu Beach Park's Boingo drum panel. The cables have since been repaired.

Poipu Beach Park was part of a $670,000 Parks and Recreation project to upgrade its heavily used park facilities. Improvements to the park were made as recently as late February.

The Hanapepe Cliffside Park comfort station was planned and constructed by community volunteers with the support of Kauai County.

“We are hoping the public can help to curb these incidents, as these parks are for our community members and visitors to enjoy,” Lapozo said.

Kauai police ask that residents report suspicious activity to police dispatch at (808)-241-1711.

