High court hears TMT arguments, but there's no telling when they'll rule

The Hawaii Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning on the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope's sublease — and whether the telescope's opponents are entitled to another contested case hearing.

In 2014, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved the University of Hawaii's sublease of six acres atop Mauna Kea for TMT.

Big Island resident and Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner E. Kalani Flores appealed the Land Board's decision and requested a contested case hearing.

The Board denied Flores' request, but in December 2016, Hawaii Circuit Court Judge Greg Nakamura ordered a new contested case hearing, saying the board's decision violated Flores' constitutional rights.

The state then appealed the decision and requested the case be transferred from the lower court to the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the state and the University of Hawaii argued Thursday that the sublease and transfer of land to TMT would not affect Flores' right to exercise his cultural practices.

They said state law already protects that right, and that UH and TMT have established numerous protocols and procedures to ensure cultural practices aren't impacted.

But Flores' attorney, David Kopper, argued that his client and the community should be allowed to participate and provide input before any decision to transfer state land.

The court will decide if another contested case hearing is necessary or it will reinstate TMT's sublease.

It's unclear when the decision will be made. Kopper expects it to take at least five months.

In a separate appeal, opponents are asking the Hawaii Supreme Court to overturn the Land Board's approval of TMT's construction permit. No date for that hearing has been set yet.

TMT officials have said they wanted to make a decision about the telescope's location by April. They are looking at the Canary Islands as an alternative site, but say Mauna Kea is still their preferred choice.

