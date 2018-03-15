Big Island police employee accused of stealing drugs from evidence

The Hawaii County Police Department opened a criminal investigation and placed an employee on leave without pay last year after authorities discovered seized drugs missing from evidence, officials announced Thursday.

The agency said it started its investigation in October 2017, after personnel discovered a portion of cocaine seized as evidence in 2014 was missing.

The evidence was being weighed because it was to be used in training.

An employee identified as a person of interest was placed on leave without pay, and subsequent audits found that other drugs were missing from evidence, including marijuana concentrate.

Hawaii County Police said the employee placed on leave has since retired.

A criminal investigation has been referred to the county prosecutor's office.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.