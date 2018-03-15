City wants more protected bike lanes — with parking as the price

City officials are asking for public input on plans to install protected bike lanes in the urban core.

A protected bike lane proposal detailed by the city includes the removal of approximately 70 on-street parking stalls to make way for the bike lanes along Pensacola Street and Ward Avenue.

“Change is never easy, but it’s clear that if our urban center is to thrive, it will require the use of many modes of transportation on our most-traveled roads,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release. “Although our community has been automobile-centric for decades, thousands of residents are now realizing the benefits of cycling to work and school, or just running errands."

On Pensacola, the protected bike lane would stretch from Wilder Avenue to Waimanu Street and include a two-way protected lane on the east side of the street. The Ward Avenue proposal includes protected lanes on either side of the street.

The public is invited to weigh in at a workshop on March 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Blaisdell Center's Pikake Room.

Copyright 2016 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.