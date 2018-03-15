Hanabusa schools Interior Secretary on Japanese greetings

Things got a little awkward Thursday during an exchange between Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.

Zinke was before the House Natural Resources Committee to discuss the president's proposed fiscal year 2019 budget plan for the U.S. Department of the Interior, whose more than 70,000 employees maintain national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges and other public lands.

And Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, wanted to know about a number of deep cuts to programs.

In particular, the Hawaii Congresswoman asked Zinke about a plan to zero out a $2 million in grants to institutions that help preserve Japanese-American internment camps in Hawaii and on the mainland.

"I sit before you the granddaughter of two internees, both of my grandfathers were interned during World War II," Hanabusa said. "It is essential that we as a nation recognize our darkest moments so that we don't have them repeat again."

Zinke opened his response to Hanabusa with, "Oh, konnichiwa," the Japanese greeting that's typically used in mid-day.

There was a brief pause, and then Hanabusa cut in,"I think it's still 'ohayo gozaimasu' (or good morning), but that's OK."

Things thawed out a little after that.

Zinke said he understood the importance of the grant program to preserving American history and said he'd look into it.

