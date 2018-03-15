Mililani High School students launch campaign to raise awareness - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Mililani High School students launch campaign to raise awareness of date rape drugs

MILILANI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Mililani High School students are taking up *serious health issues. They've launched a campaign to bring awareness to Date Rape Drugs. It's part of a national competition for the Health Occupation Students of America.

